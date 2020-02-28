Police on Friday arrested David Wayne Denson, 25, of Crockett, in Alamosa, Colo.
Denson was sought for questioning in the disappearance of his aunt, Faye Lynn Paul, also known as Faye Lynn Weisinger, 79, of Crockett.
Denson waived extradition and will be brought back to Crockett on felony charges of violating his probation.
Faye was with Denson on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at a Walmart in Crockett.
Sgt. Ryan Martin, of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, said Denson had been released from jail on Feb. 10, after receiving 10 years' probation for burglary.
The search for Faye Lynn began last week, after friends and neighbors had not seen Faye in several days. When family members could not get Faye Lynn to come to the door, they requested a wellness check from local authorities.
Entering the home, law enforcement noticed several things out of place and obtained a search warrant. That's when investigators found footage of Weisinger and Denson at Walmart together, and began a search for Denson for information about Faye Lynn’s whereabouts.
Faye Lynn is a white female, about 5’2” tall and 135 pounds; she has grey hair and blue eyes.
She drives a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala with Texas License Plate FHZ674. Her car was found but she remains missing.
Anyone with information about this case, or the whereabouts of Faye Lynn Paul, should call Crockett Police at 936-544-2021.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers are assisting the Crockett PD.
