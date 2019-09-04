MONTALBA — Montalba will sponsor its annual Fall Fest on Sept. 28.
The Fall Festival is organized by the Montalba Community Improvement Association and Montalba Volunteer Fire Department. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a day of food, fun, and live entertainment.
Festivities will kick off with a 5K Pumpkin Run/Walk, starting at 8:00 a.m.
The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. This year’s Grand Marshall will be Bill Mathis. The parade will also feature the Cayuga High School Band.
Live entertainment will start at 10:30 a.m., featuring the Cherokee Cloggers, as well as Brad and Kinsley Ward.
There will also be food, arts, craft vendors and a White Elephant Sale to peruse throughout the day, and a Kid’s Carnival full of fun for little ones.
You don't want to miss the Fall Fest Chocolate Pie contest and the Men's Cake Baking competition, with the Montalba Fire Department.
All pies and cakes must be dropped off at the fire department by 11:30 a.m. Judging will begin at noon; the winning pie and cake will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to the fire department.
The Montalba Community Improvement Association will raffle its annual handcrafted, queen-sized quilt, now displayed at Prosperity Bank in Palestine. Raffling a handmade quilt has been the association's main fundraiser for more than 40 years. The quilt for this year’s raffle was handcrafted by Amish women in Pennsylvania
Tickets can be purchased prior to the festival at the Montalba General Store. Tickets will also be available at the Fall Fest.
BBQ plate dinners, including a drink and homemade dessert, will be sold throughout the day to benefit the Montalba Volunteer Fire Department.
Participate in the the annual Horseshoe Tournament. Categories include Adult Horseshoes, Ponyshoes, Coed Horseshoes.
A live auction will start at noon, with proceeds benefiting the Montalba Community Improvement Association and the Montalba Volunteer Fire Department.
There will be an exhibit of homemade goods, similar to those at county fairs. Categories will include produce, home canning, and arts and crafts. There will be a special section for youth and children’s entries as well.
The Carter Bloodcare bus will set up at the Montalba Christian Church parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to take donations.
Vendor booths, 10 ft. x 10 ft., are still available. Spaces are $25, if prepaid and $30 if paid for on the day of the event.
The Montalba Community Center is on Texas 19. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact:
Parade – Jane Patton – 903-549-2940.
Chocolate Pie Contest/Men's Baking Contest – 903-724-7384.
BBQ Dinners – VFD – Cookie Wilbanks – 903-549-2537.
Guidelines for exhibits – 903-549-2384.
Vendor Booth Reservation – Clay Hamil – 903-549-2384.
Live auction donations – Emma Collins – 903-549-2231.
Horseshoe Tournament – Brandy Oden – 903-221-5730.
Register for the 5K Pumpkin Run/Walk online at visitpalestine.com/pumpkin run.
