The Museum of East Texas Culture is moving ahead with a new board and plans for the future.
Charles Steen shared new developments about the museum with the Palestine City Council during is meeting on Monday.
Steen, a past president of the museum, and a current board member, informed the council that on Sept. 1, Bonnie Woolverton, the former president, made a motion by email to permanently close the museum including dispensing items and storing locally what they could at the Anderson County Historical Society’s office.
Like many businesses and nonprofits, the museum closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and has yet to reopen. The museum had been in limbo, while the board waited on word from the council to make any final decision about remaining open or closing permanently.
According to City Manager Teresa Herrera, the city is the owner of the Reagan School building. There is no lease or contractual agreement between the city and the museum for the building. The museum does not pay rent and the city does not charge the museum for their water, sewer or trash pickup. The museum does pay for its electricity.
It was Woolverton, a member of the Friends of the Library group, who suggested the library be moved in with the museum.
The prospects of moving the library into the Reagan School required a $10,000 structure study which found it would cost approximately $10 million to make that happen.
Steen said four of the board members – Woolverton, Ben Campbell, Martin Lawrence and Gary Williams, voted in favor of closing the museum and he took these votes as their voluntary resignation from the board. Board members Steen and Garland Cotton voted to remain open and Bela Hafner did not vote.
“To me it seems pretty arrogant that four people, out of a city of 19,000, can vote to close the museum,” Steen said.
According to Steen, the board members who voted to close basically abolished their position by implying resignations and he was accepting their resignations and a new board of directors would be formed.
Steen noted that one board member had already contacted another museum in the area to take Palestine’s artifacts, noting that the papers of John H. Reagan alone are valued at over $60,000.
The late District Court Judge Bascom Bentley’s collection of sports, political, Texas and Anderson County history is the largest exhibit in the museum.
“Palestine artifacts must stay within the city limits of Palestine,” Steen said.
According to Bascom’s youngest son, Matthew Bentley, their family was never contacted about a possible closure or the moving of the exhibit to another county by anyone from the museum.
“We are ecstatic that the collection is staying at the museum and in Anderson County,” Matthew said.
Now that the museum’s future has solidified, the second-longest tenured Sheriff of Anderson County, Greg Taylor, has donated his complete historical collection of his terms in office, including photos, scrap books, hats, polygraphs, badges and other memorabilia honoring East Texas law enforcement history.
Acting with the past board president, Steen and the remaining members of the board plan to move forward and work with the city to keep the museum open. He reported plans of making the museum ADA compliant and to slowly reopen the museum in stages.
Steen said in the past the museum had been good stewards of the Reagan School, raising money and working to maintain the facility and would continue to do so.
After the council’s executive session, Mayor Dana Goolsby made a statement with regard to the museum on behalf of the council.
“We are definitely open to and would like to work with the museum in the future,” Goolsby said. “We feel its important for that entity to get organized to where we know who we are negotiating with, and we can make formal agreements.”
Steen called a museum meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to establish new officers for the board.
The new board of directors for the museum are Charles Steen, president, Garland Cotton, vice-president, Joy Phillips, secretary/treasurer and board members Stuart Whitaker, Calvin Nichols, Dan Dyer and Bela Hafner.
Dyer was hired to continue in his previous position as museum director with Calvin Nicholson as curator.
Steen thanked the new officers for their willingness to work hard in keeping the museum open.
The new board immediately drafted plans to work towards ADA compliance.
A grand re-opening is planned for Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 to coincide with the upcoming Hot Pepper Festival.
Hours for tours of the museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The museum also books events such as weddings, school reunions and other gatherings.
The new board already has 11 rentals booked before the end of the year.
To reserve the museum, contact Dyer at 903-391-2224.
