The Station: A Gathering Place will host their autumn version of live Music on the Patio Saturday.
Pinto beans and cornbread will be ready at 6 p.m. with the musicians starting around 7 p.m.
In addition to the music and pinto beans, Shae’s Southern Cup will be open for business and will host a grand opening at 7:30 p.m.
Britteny Murchison’s new on-site hair salon, Magnolia Beauty Parlor, will also have a grand opening that night.
You are invited to come out and support these new businesses and their effort to contribute to Grapeland and the surrounding areas.
Activities will include the opening of a community book exchange. The Book Station will be located on the patio and will provide a place people of all ages to pick out a book, enjoy it and return another.
You are invited to enjoy your book on the patio or take it with you.
Those attending should bring their lawn chairs for an evening of music and outdoor fellowship, a bowl of pintos beans and cornbread and an assortment of drink choices from Shae’s Southern Cup on Sept. 25.
For more information email: tj.hassell@icloud.com or text/call 903-513-4938.
