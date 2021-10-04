Members of the Palestine Police and Palestine Fire departments will be out in the community Tuesday, Oct. 5, meeting residents and celebrating the 38th annual National Night Out.
“National Night Out is an annual event where neighbors come together to promote police-community engagement and strengthen relationships with each other,” said Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “The event has grown over the years and we have really had great participation in our community.”
National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Palestine Police Department, was designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness. It also generates support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts while strengthening neighborhood spirit and police - firemen - community partnerships. It helps send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
It is a community-building campaign that promotes neighborhood camaraderie and provides a great opportunity to bring police departments, fire departments and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, residents in neighborhoods throughout Palestine, and across the nation, are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police officers. Social distancing guidelines are encouraged.
Those not interested in hosting events, but still wanting to show their support, can do so by turning on their front porch light at sundown and switching from a white bulb to a blue bulb. They can also show support by decorating their front yard or hosting a family/household driveway picnic as a block. Keeping safe social distance and wearing a mask when not able to keep more than six feet apart are also recommended.
Scheduled block parties in Palestine:
Gardner Drive - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Stephanie Drive - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Larry Street Park - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
