The Neches Independent School District hired Cory Hines as its new superintendent on Monday during its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Hines is the current superintendent of Chester Independent School District and is expected to take the reins at Neches on Friday, Oct. 1.
In the interim, Walter Key will serve as superintendent. Key was appointed by the board and began on Sept. 8. after former interim superintendent Melvin Thompson resigned. Per his contract with NISD, Key is being paid $550 per day worked.
Hines is replacing Randy Snider.
Randy Snider, husband of Kimberlyn Snider, the former Neches Elementary principal who goes to trial in January 2022 on charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence, retired in June.
Kimberlyn Snider has been put on administrative leave.
During the Sept. 20 meeting the board also approved:
• minutes from the previous meetings,
• the August 2021 tax report,
• payment of the bills for September 2021,
• and the Anderson County Co-Op shared services arrangements for the 2021-2022 school year.
