Neches is ushering in Christmas with a festival and lighted parade of its own Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Neches Fire Department.
According to festival spokesperson Jennifer Williams said the festival will kick off at 10 a.m.
Santa will be at the Neches Fire Department from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families can stop by and visit with Santa and take their own photos. There will also be a life-size snow globe picture prop for people to get in for a picture opportunity. Those photos will be taken and printed free of charge.
Enjoy the food and wares of 25 vendors and a ride on a mechanical bull.
Winners of community pie baking contest will be announced during the festival and the pies will be sold by the slice.
The parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. Look for sign on FM 2574 in Neches. Outside entries are welcome. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m.
A community tree lighting will follow the parade at the fire department.
For more information, call 903-948-5496 or 903-948-6211.
