Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County has outgrown its first location and moved to Hope Station, 919 South Magnolia.
In two weeks, the non-profit group has gone from an online social media help site to a physical location that distributes donated goods. Then it needed more room to store donations. The group's Facebook page has more than 3,400 members.
“Our community has been so good to give, but there are still so many in need,” said founder Diane Davis.
Those needs include bread, paper towels, toilet paper, canned goods, non-perishables, snacks for children, and heavy duty boxes.
After praying for a way to help people during the COVID-19 social distancing alert, and the run on grocery stores that left shelves bare of essential goods, Davis created a site on Facebook called “Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County.”
The social media site was created two weeks ago as an exchange where any member can post needs, including paper towels, milk, clothing, transportation, or babysitters.
Davis became overwhelmed with donations and offers to help, but had no place to store donated items. Antioch Church came to the rescue and provided a place for volunteers to store and box donated goods for distribution.
In under a week, operations outgrew the church space and a new space at Hope Station became available.
Each day volunteers hand out an array of staples that include water, toilet paper, towels, and bread, as well as children’s items such as coloring books, crayons and puzzles, canned goods, meat, baby items, eggs, cleaning goods, and personal hygiene products. .
Availability of goods is based on donations. At their new location, volunteers have a full-size freezer, where they can store donated meat and frozen items.
NHNIAC will take donations of any kind, including monetary, to continue serving the public.
Find Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2292287861072737.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.