Most local small businesses are wondering how to make ends-meet during the COVID-19 emergency declaration. Instead of fretting about its own survival, Stockman's Cafe, in business just three months, is giving away breakfasts to local students.
Stockman's Manager, Christi Wilson, said owner Kirk Smith gave her the directive last week to serve breakfasts daily, Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“He said he didn't want any of our children going hungry,” Wilson told the Herald-Press Friday. “For some kids, this is their only meal.”
Effective last Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., students are getting either a sausage and cheese biscuit or breakfast burrito at Stockman's Cafe, 12719 S, TX-19, in Elkhart.
Students or their parents should drive to the restaurant and call 903-907-7777 with their orders; an employee will bring breakfast out to the vehicle.
Students must have valid Elkhart Independent School District identification to receive the free meal.
“We at Stockman's truly believe it takes a village,” Wilson said. “If we can help it, no kid in town is going to go hungry.”
