When residents of Wells Street left for work this morning, they lived on a dirt road. When they arrived home, the street was paved, level, and ready to carry their vehicles for years to come.
In the first test of more than $400,000 in street equipment the city purchased earlier this year, public works employees laid asphalt, spread it, leveled it, and sealed it, all within less than seven hours.
“Next time it will be quicker,” Streets Director Mark Fletcher told the Herald-Press Wednesday. “We had to do some training with the crew before we could start today; we won't have to do that again.”
The road was completed for roughly $10,000 – easily half of what it would have cost had the city needed to contract the job to a third party.
“This is a new beginning for Palestine,” Fletcher said. “This is the first time I can recall that the city had the right equipment to do the job the right way, all in-house.”
Fletcher said his crew of seven handled the job professionally, and built a road that will last for decades. Moreover, they saved the city tens-of-thousands of dollars by modifying a trailer the city already owned to carry the city's new asphalt-layer.
“I couldn't have been more impressed,” he said. “They easily saved the city $20,000 with their ingenuity.”
City Manager Leslie Cloer said she is similarly impressed with Fletcher's crew, and that it shows what workers can accomplish when they have the right tools and equipment.
“Completing a project, in-house, from beginning to end gives our crews pride, and it shows,” Cloer told the Herald-Press. “Having this equipment is also a blessing for our community. We can now go from one job to the next, without having to wait on bids, or go through the expense of a third-party contractor. It's an historic day for Palestine.”
