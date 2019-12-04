Sirens pierced the night, as fire crews rushed, just before 10 p.m., to a fully-involved fire that gutted a local home.
Palestine firefighters fought the blaze at the home of Tex and Donna Inman at 8 Rambling Road for more than 2 hours Wednesday night. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
No injuries have been reported, but one of the Inman’s dogs, a 9-year-old poodle, is still missing. The couple’s 150-pound Rottweiler broke through a door to escape the flames.
“It seemed they had it under control rather quickly,” local resident Martha Paxton told the Herald-Press Wednesday. “The granddaughter said no one was home at the time.”
The Inmans had been restoring the home, and had vinyl siding installed earlier today.
There has been no official word from the Palestine Fire Department on the extent of the damage, but witnesses say the home, charred black from every window and door, appears to be a total loss.
Red Cross volunteers were on-scene to make sure the Inmans had a place to stay for the night.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
