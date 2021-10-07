The Frankston Independent School District is currently seeking nominations for its Wall of Honor which recognizes outstanding achievements of district alumni, personnel and volunteers.
The nominations are open from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 each year.
The wall in the Frankston High School cafeteria features framed photos of previous years’ recipients.
A nominee may be living or deceased and considered a person of character who is an inspiring role model for people in the community.
The criteria for nomination consideration include: exceptional achievement in chosen field of endeavor whether that be at the local, state or national level; exceptional community service at local, state or national level; and outstanding contribution to the Frankston School District or community via partnership, monetary contribution, leadership or volunteer service.
To nominate someone, a form must be fully completed with as much detail about the nominee as possible. It should include supporting evidence, background information and special honors or notable achievements.
Each year, the nomination committee may choose up to two honorees unless there are special circumstances determined by the committee.
A nominee would have to receive a two-thirds vote by the selection committee. The chair of the committee would then, in turn, recommend them to the school board in the spring.
Applications may be picked up in person at the Frankston ISD administrative offices or by going onto the web site at www.frankstonisd.net.
Completed forms can be sent to Frankston ISD, Nicci Cook, Assistant Superintendent, P.O. Box 428, Frankston, TX 75763 or to niccicook@frankstonisd.net.
The nomination committee includes the FISH superintendent, assistant superintendent, school board president, two board members and five members of the Frankston community.
