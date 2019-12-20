For the sixth year, Gregory and Patricia Champagne, joined Thursday evening by merry community elves, provided Christmas for residents of Elkhart Oaks Care Center.
“We're proud to provide their Christmas again this year,” Patricia Champagne said. “We gave them each their own box of gifts and fruit and provided a snow cone maker, as well as cotton candy for the cotton candy machine we gave them last year.
“Each year, it just keeps getting bigger.”
Gregory and Patricia Champagne own Discount Pools & Spas and Starr Hill Lodge, and they co-own Red Dirt Pest Control. They were joined again this year by their Red Dirt Pest Control partners, Scott and Tammi Stanaland.
Putting on this Christmas party has always been near and dear to their hearts.
“It is our greatest joy to give back to a community that has been so supportive of us and our businesses,” Patricia said.
For the celebration, Elkhart Oaks staff provided and served a holiday dinner for residents and their families.
“One of our residents came to me after the party in tears of gratitude and explained that we are his family and this is Christmas,” Administrator Linna Robinson said. “He is so happy to be in a place that cares so much for him in more than just medical services.
“Seeing the families and community members come together to celebrate is awesome.”
As in past years, local school cheerleaders provided entertainment and holiday cheer, singing, dancing, and passing out food and presents.
