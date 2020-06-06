Seventy-six years ago, Private First Class Marvin C. Gibson of Palestine stormed the beach of Normandy while bullets and shrapnel rained down from the sky and his fellow soldiers pushed forward or perished.
Marvin, a member of the 18th Infantry Regiment, was part of the 1st Infantry Division forces that stormed Omaha Beach.
Marvin’s son, Gary Gibson, never had the chance to talk to his dad about the war. Marvin married and divorced Gary’s mother before Gary was old enough to know his father. Gary’s mother and her family raised Gary with no contact with him.
At the age of 19, Gary had one opportunity to meet his father at the Gibson family’s service station. He recalls his father introducing himself and shaking hands. “I was shaking like a leaf the entire time,” Gary said. “We were surrounded by customers and people who worked there. I always wanted to work up the courage to stop by his house and meet with him one-on-one, but he passed away before I did. I’ve always regretted letting the opportunity pass by.”
Today, Gary spends time researching his father’s military history, reading books and learning everything he can about World War II, as well as the 18th Infantry and 1st Infantry Division.
Through research, Gary knows his father was in the second wave of soldiers that stormed the beach. Those solders exited Higgins boats in hip deep water, waded to shore carrying heavy backpacks and artillery, and then surged forward under constant artillery fire into Nazi-occupied France. This day, June 6, 1944, would forever reshape the progress of World War II and history during the D-Day operation led by General Dwight D. Eisenhower and known then as Operation Overlord.
More than 4,000 Allied solders, most of them younger than 20, as well as more than 4,000 German troops, died in the invasion. Up to 20,000 French civilians were also reportedly killed during the bombings.
The operation began the liberation of German-occupied France and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western front.
Marvin was the son of M.C. Gibson, who owned the service station on the courthouse square. He graduated from Palestine High School and entered the Army in December 1942. Melvin trained in Kentucky as a Mortar Gunner. His service took him to Africa, Sicily, England, France, Belgium, Germany, Czechoslovakia.
He fought in battles and campaigns in Sicily, Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland. He was wounded in action on Nov. 21, 1944.
Among the many honors for his service, Marvin was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Ribbons, Combat Infantry Badge, and an ETO Ribbon with four Campaign Stars.
He was honorable discharged on July 6, 1945.
Marvin was not the only son of M.C Gibson to fight during WWII. His brothers, Charles and James also served in the Army. Charles was killed in France in September 1944.
When he came home from the war, Marvin worked with his family at the service station. He married and had one son before the couple divorced.
Gary said that his father died in his early 50s, before the two had an opportunity to really know one another.
He will forever remain, however, proud of his father’s service.
