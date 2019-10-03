This Saturday Palestine will turn pink to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the annual Paint Palestine Pink fundraiser.
“Paint Palestine Pink Fun Walk/Run is organized to raise awareness of breast cancer and save lives,” event co-founder Gerri Simpson said. “There are all kinds of breast cancer awareness events. What makes this unique is that all of the money raised is going to provide mammograms and other cancer testing to the uninsured and underinsured in Anderson County.”
Paint Palestine Pink began in 2010 when Gerri Schattel and two of her friends determined insurance for breast cancer detection was sorely lacking in Palestine. In 10 years, the group has evolved from offering grants for free mammograms to becoming a 501(3)c nonprofit that offers an array of cancer testing and medical care for those in need.
“We have paid for thousands of tests,” Schattel said. “We now offer mammograms, sonograms, needle biopsy, and all types of cancer testing.”
The main Palestine Pink fundraiser includes three runs and walks: a 10-mile run around the entire loop, a 5K run/walk, and a one-mile walk. “There is something for everyone,” said Schattel, co-founder and event organizer.
Aside from sponsorships and vendor booths with swag, businesses will compete for the Golden Toilet Award by decorating port a-johns along the designated run/walk path. The KYYK radio crew will judge the decorated port-a-johns and awards a Gold Toilet trophy to the winner.
“We have a lot of businesses that will set up booths and help cheer everybody on,” Schattel said. “We would like to invite the community to come out and cheer everyone on as well. Our participants include athletes, survivors, care-givers and family members.”
There is also a Business Expo set up for the public.
“We ask that those who participate in the Expo donate items to the swag bags given to the participants,” Schattel said. “We also have businesses that are offering Band-Aid care, and drinks.”
The event kicks off Saturday with opening ceremonies at 7:15 a.m.
The race typically ends about noon.
The cost is $65 to participate in the 10-mile run, $55 for the 5K, and $35 for the one-mile event.
For information about Paint Palestine Pink, call Gerri Simpson at 903-922-9623. For more details, follow Paint Palestine Pink on Facebook.
