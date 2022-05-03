A trip back in time to “the good old days” has a far different meaning today than in days past. At one time, a look back to a more enjoyable era might have meant childhood. Some may long for time spent with family or friends. A few of us may yearn for the days when spiky mullets, parachute pants and Aqua Net ruled the world.
These days all that has changed. Most of the time, when someone mentions “the good old days,” they likely are referring to what we all thought was normal in the days before COVID-19 shut the world down.
John Lamb and the Palestine Area Radio Theater, PART for short, will be making a grand return to better days in more ways than one. In July of this year, PART plans to power up the flux capacitor and reset their plans to pre-COVID status by finally moving forward with a production of ‘Tascosa Slim: Oldest Deputy West of the Mississippi.’
“Back in March of 2020 we were ready to go with the production,” Lamb said. “We had put in a lot of time effort and money and were set to perform on March 21, 2020. On March 20, 2020 the governor shut the state down and that was it.”
But Tascosa Slim will live on.
Radio theater is definitely a throwback to another era. Radio theater, or radio drama, is a dramatized, purely acoustic performance. With no visual component, radio drama depends on dialogue, music and sound effects to help the listener imagine the characters and story. Radio drama achieved widespread popularity within a decade of its initial development in the 1920s. By the 1940s, it was a leading popular entertainment. With the advent of television in the 1950s radio drama began losing its audience. However, it remains popular in much of the world.
Lamb, along with his wife Kathy, own and operate Nickel Manor in downtown Palestine. The Lambs rent out the beautiful historic building for events such as parties, weddings, concerts and more, but occasionally utilize the amazing space themselves.
“We plan to perform the show here at Nickel Manor with a live audience, which we will encourage to react, laugh and applaud,” Lamb said.
‘Tascosa Slim: Oldest Deputy West of the Mississippi’ is a somewhat self-explanatory title. Tascosa Slim is an old deputy whose ‘old deputy ways’ would normally get him into trouble, but usually end up helping him save the day. The production will be recorded and available on YouTube, but Lamb hopes to ensure the ‘radio’ portion of ‘radio theater’ is able to move forward as well.
“Before the shutdown, we were going to broadcast on Smooth Rock, 93.5. Unfortunately the station shut down, so we are searching for another station to broadcast the show,” Lamb said.
In addition to the production of ‘Tascosa Slim,’ Lamb announced the opening of auditions for the Nickel Players’ production of “Everybody Comes to Rick’s Place” in November. Based loosely on the characters and plot of Casablanca, the production should be appealing to the masses.
“We plan to set Nickel Manor up as Rick’s Place. We’ll encourage those attending to come in costume and everyone will feel central to the production,” Lamb said. “It’s going to be a lot of work, but we are really looking forward to it.”
The return of ‘Tascosa Slim’ is tentatively set for Saturday, July 9. Check Facebook or the Nickel Manor website for updates.
For more information on the Palestine Area Radio Theater, Nickel Manor, or Nickel Players’ auditions, call John Lamb at 903-391-4367, visit their website at nickel-manor.com or follow Nickel Manor on Facebook.
