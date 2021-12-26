Charlene Hall was named the 2021 Palestine Association of Realtors, Realtor of the Year, on Monday, Dec. 6 at Harvey Woman’s Club.
“Charlene is the perfect example of a true professional” said Kristy Wages, owner of Palestine Realty.
“Relationships, communication and an excellent work ethic will get you everywhere in life, you need all three to be an effective leader and Charlene has all three skillsets to enhance her leadership not only with the local association but regional and state also.”
Charlene is known as a leader in her real estate community and has been a long-standing member of the local association, serving in many capacities for the board and has also helped with Tre-Pac fundraisers and countless political engagements.
Charlene thanked the Board of Realtors for recognizing her with this distinguished award. She said it was an honor it was to be included with the past realtor champions that have received this award from their association since 1980.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.