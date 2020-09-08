Palestine’s rock band Blacktop Mojo is releasing a new video at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 for its single “Signal’s Gone,” from the band’s EP “Static.”
Lead singer Matt James filmed scenes for the video in August on famed Fremont Street in Las Vegas and in the Mojave Desert.
Scenes from the video pay tribute to the classic MTV setting of a man sitting in a chair engrossed in what is playing on the television in front of him.
The four-song EP, released quietly during the COVID-19 pandemic, also includes “Static,” “The End,” “Watch Me Drown” and “Leave It Alone.”
The band released a lyric video for the album’s title track.
Blacktop has been off-stage since early March due to the pandemic venue closures.
With a limited amount of live gigs since the early part of 2020, Blacktop, like man artists, have been using social media, including Facebook, SnapChat and Instagram, to stay in touch with their fans, they are chatting, doing Q&As, and performing virtual concerts.
By buying music, t-shirts, vinyl records, and other merchandise, fans can still support a band.
“That little bit of extra income could help get someone over the hump,” James said.
While at home, the band has continued to produce as much content as they can for their Patreon subscribers.
They currently have one show on the books for Oct. 17 at Coyote Sam’s Texas Music City in Tyler.
Blacktop Mojo blends post-grunge, classic rock, and metal. Its music falls somewhere between Soundgarden, Black Stone Cherry, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Founded in 2012 by frontman Matt James and drummer Nathan Gillis, the band eventually morphed into a five-piece, with bass player Matt Curtis and guitarists Ryan Kiefer and Kenneth Irwin.
Band members released their debut album, I Am, in 2014, followed by a heavy bout of touring that shared the stage with heavy hitters like Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar, Candlebox, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Black Stone Cherry, Shaman’s Harvest, Pop Evil, Puddle of Mudd, and Drowning Pool. They followed with “Burn the Ships” and “Under the Sun.”
For more information, log onto the band’s website https://www.blacktopmojo.com, or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BlacktopMojo/.
