The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is working to make Easter special despite social distancing and the current stay-at-home order.
The chamber has three projects you can join; a video greeting, Easter cards for shut-ins and a visual Easter Egg Hunt.
For the video greeting, Tish Shade, CEO and president of the chamber, is reaching out to members of the community and asking them to send in a video of themself, stating their name, business if you have one, or just as a family, wishing everyone a happy Easter.
“You can add a blessing or word of prayer or whatever you would like,” said Shade. “I am asking everyone to end their video using the Chamber’s hashtag of ‘we are better together.'
“I just feel like our community needs a pick me up right now and I’m hoping this might help. I know it sure can’t hurt to flood Facebook with love and blessings in the midst of all of this sadness and uncertainty.”
Shade has received 18 videos, but she’s counting on this community to step up and send in a whole lot more.
“We are so blessed to live in such an active community and I know there are people struggling to stay home,” said Shade. “It’s hard on people like me who are social butterflies so I thought this might be a way of giving out some of the love we all have for each other.”
You can message the video through Facebook to the chamber or text it to Shade on her cell at 720-202-0134.
For the second project, the chamber is delivering Easter cards to our nursing home residents.
This project is an extension of a Jr. Ambassador Program to make cards for a nursing home here in Palestine.
“I used to work in a nursing home years ago and I know how lonely those folks get,” said Shade. “It breaks my heart. I know most homes and assisted living have been locked down longer than the stay-at-home order has been in place and I thought with Easter coming the least we could do is make some cards for all of those folks to have something on Sunday.”
The cards can be homemade or purchased. You are asked to drop them off in the box in front of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 401 W. Main Street, in downtown Palestine.
They need approximately 525 cards.
“We have so many who could use one, so we will take as many as you can provide,” said Shade. “We will take them until Saturday afternoon at which time we will deliver to the nursing homes.”
The chamber is also supporting a Visual Easter Egg Hunt.
The recent bear hunt was a huge success, with over 150 homes and businesses participating. The chamber hopes that everyone will exchange the bears in their windows for a picture of an Easter egg, stuffed bunnies or something to fit the holiday season by Good Friday, April 10.
The chamber’s window will feature both rabbits and paper Easter eggs.
The hunt will be held from April 10 through April 19.
Visit Palestine will change the Bear Hunt Map over to Easter for the Virtual Tour.
Please download the Visit Palestine App in your app store.
Everyone is invited to participate and encouraged to take pictures and post them on their Facebook and other social media pages and tag the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce.
