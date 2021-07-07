Palestine’s annual Family Fishing Day is Friday at Wolf Creek Lake.
Palestine’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Palestine Independent School District TACE and Walmart, will be hosting its annual Family Fishing Day. This is a family-friendly event, and no previous fishing experience is necessary. The event will include a catfish-stocked pond and free food for the public.
“This is a great opportunity for families and friends to share some quality time outdoors and learn about fishing,” said Patsy Smith, city of Palestine Parks and Recreation director.
A limited supply of fishing poles will be available for the public to use; however, the public is asked to provide their own bait. A Texas fishing license is required for this event unless the individual is exempt. To learn who is required to purchase a fishing license or where a license can be purchased, go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website at https://tpwd.texas.gov/.
The public is asked to follow all warning signs around the park and to remember that the waterfall is still closed.
Family Fishing Day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9 at Wolf Creek Lake. Wolf Creek Lake is located off Private Road 6421. Take U.S. 287 North about a mile out of town to County Road 419 on the left.
