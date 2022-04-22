The Palestine Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. is hosting a 60th Annual Founder’s Day Virtual Celebration on Zoom at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
Guest speaker for this event will be Dr. Ianthia Fisher, Mayor of Crockett.
Fisher is a self-professed born-again Christian who said she has dedicated her life and soul to God, and is driven by her commitments to God, family, community and education.
She’s the wife of Jimmy Fisher, retired Chief of Police of the city of Crockett, the mother of three adult children; Christopher, Margeaux and Crystal; three precious grandsons, Jaydan, Oliver and Ryan; a bonus daughter, Taylor Lynn; and two bonus sons, Roderick and Byron.
Fisher is currently serving her second term as the first elected African American Female mayor of the city of Crockett and while working part-time in the School of Education at Sam Houston State University.
She is a retired Crockett Independent School District administrator, where she served as Deputy Superintendent, Executive Director for Early Childhood Center and the District Parent Involvement Coordinator.
During her 31 year tenure at CISD, she also worked within the district as an elementary principal, at-risk coordinator and as an English teacher. She is a consultant on family literacy and special programs.
Prior to working in CISD, she was employed as an administrator, teacher, caseworker and Substance Abuse Counselor with Crockett State School and the city of Crockett.
Dr. Fisher is a licensed ordained Minister and a graduate of Sam Houston State University. She holds a Bachelor and Master of Art degree in Criminology and Corrections, with Teaching, Administrator and Superintendent certifications from Sam Houston and an earned Doctorate of Education from Texas Southern University.
Fisher is a licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor and a certified parent educator and parenting program administrator.
She is a member of numerous professional and civic organizations, including Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.
She also serves as co-founder and chief operating officer of the Groves Educational Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c) corporation established by Fisher and her family to promote professional educational development, youth and family educational services and community development and as the Managing Editor of the family-owned Groves Standard Newspaper.
Fisher said she believes that you should ‘seek ye first the Kingdom of God and all his righteousness, and embraces the Biblical principle, ‘To whom much is given, much is required.’
The Zoom meeting ID is 771-804-3417 and the Passcode: dw7jPj.
