The Palestine Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening.
Just before 8 p.m. on July 14, Palestine police responded to the 1000 block of E. Park Ave. for a crash involving a one-vehicle rollover. The vehicle left the roadway and struck two utility poles near the Palestine Independent School District offices.
Moments after the crash, a house fire began at a residence near the crash site due to the downed lines. The house fire was quickly contained.
The occupants of the vehicle, an adult female and two children, received only minor injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.
