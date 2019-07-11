Live-music will rock the Redlands July 24, as the Palestine Police Department raises money for its “Blue Santa” program.
For a suggested donation of $10, guests can rub shoulders with the morning crew from Smooth Rock 93.5, and socialize with officers of the PPD, while listening to local bands from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Featured performers for the Blue Santa event include Kevin Harris, Heather Little, Blind Pursuit, Chris Oliver & Company, David Parker, and Hunter Douglas.
PPD Community Liaison Michele Herbert said special guests will also appear.
Blue Santa, the PPD's annual toy drive, helps bring Christmas to local families in need. Applications for the program are available at the Palestine Police Department, 511 N. John St.
“This is a great head start for Blue Santa,” PPD Asst. Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Come out, have fun, and donate what you can to help bless more children this Christmas.”
Those who cannot attend, but wish to donate to Blue Santa may drop off donations at the Palestine Police Department, or Smooth Rock 93.5 at 400 N. Queen St. Make checks payable to City of Palestine/Blue Santa.
For more information, contact Michele Herbert at 903-731-8418, or by email at: mherbertreyes@palestine-tx.org or Smooth Rock 93.5's Victoria Minton at 903-282-1001, or by email at: Victoria@smoothrock93.5
