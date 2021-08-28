The Palestine Police Youth Corps will be holding a recruiting event on Tuesday.
PPYC is recruiting teenagers who are interested in a public safety career. Corpsmen are trained by police officers with hands-on activities, such as scenario training where teens learn how to perform traffic stops, deescalate situations, conduct investigations, arrest, search and seizure procedures among other law enforcement tasks.
As part of the PPYC, teens receive mentor training, academic credits for community service, a chance to win scholarships and the opportunity to attend state and national competitions.
Interested teens must attend at least two training classes before applying to become a corpsman. They must also pass a background check and pass an interview board before being accepted.
PPYC training takes place every Tuesday, except for holidays, from 6 – 8 p.m.
The PPYC is a member of the national Public Safety Cadets, a non-profit organization established to mentor youth cadets in public safety careers.
Public Safety Cadets is a totally new, national non-profit organization incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia founded and managed by active or retired law enforcement officers and business leaders dedicated to preparing young adults for careers and leadership in the public safety profession. For more information on Public Safety Cadets, visit PublicSafetyCadets.org
The PPYC recruiting event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 at the Palestine City Council Chambers located at 504 N Queen Street. Parents and teens from Palestine and the surrounding areas are invited to attend.
Contact Michele Herbert, Police/Community Liaison, at 903-731-8418 or through email at mherbert@palestine-tx.org for more information.
