The outpouring of love and support for Palestine Police Office Fernando Nino continues as he fights for his life against COVID-19.
It was reported last week that Nino, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 30, was in need of a Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine. These machines are in high demand.
The 42-year-old was accepted into a San Antonio hospital that had an ECMO machine available on Sunday, Sept. 19 and has been transferred.
“Freddy is just one of those guys that will do anything for anyone,” said Chief Mark Harcrow. “No matter what he’s going through, he’s always trying to make everyone’s day better. Freddy is always at the forefront of our community engagement efforts. He truly loves the people that he serves.”
Harcrow continued, “I can’t even put into words just how much our community has come together for Freddy, his family and the Palestine Police Department. The support has just been overwhelming and it means so much to all of us.”
The community began to rally for Nino, his family and friends on Thursday when law enforcement, city employees, first responders, friends and family of Nino gathered at Reagan Park to pray for him and others suffering from COVID-19.
Thursday evening the 1855 Steakhouse hosted karaoke for Nino, taking donations for his family.
On Friday, Sheriff Rudy Flores pledge to shave his head in an effort to raise $500.
“I am doing this in a show of unity and support for a brother officer,” Flores said.
Flores received a pledge of $500 pledge from Aaron Severn of Restoration RV and $100 adds-on from Mark Davis at Austin Bank, Irene Alvarez at Irene’s Concina in Montalba, Michelle Brannon from Rusk, John Davis and Chip Wolfe.
Fernando Varela, owner of All Star Ford, pledge to match Flores’ donations of $1,000.
Once the initial $500 pledge was made, Flores had barber Donnie McMahan at B Neat Barbershop shave his head on Saturday.
The Palestine Policeman’s Association sold t-shirts as a way to raise funds for Nino at the Palestine Farmers Market on Saturday. They also took donations and had a journal for people to write well-wishes and words of inspiration in for Nino.
“The outpouring of support has been overwhelming,” said Officer Paul Walden, a member of the Palestine Policeman’s Association.
On Sunday, the congregation of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Tennessee Colony made a donation in support of Nino.
And on Monday, Heather Giles of J&K Electrical Services followed in Flores’ footsteps with a bid to raise $500. DeWayne Williams, owner of Elliot Chrysler Dodge not only matched it, but raised it by another $250, and in return got the honor of shaving Giles’ locks off.
There continue to be more and more acts of support for Nino throughout the community.
Harcrow reported that anyone who would like to help Nino and his family, can make a donation to the Chaplains of Palestine in Nino’s name at Prosperity Bank.
Nino has not been vaccinated.
