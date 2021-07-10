Palestine Regional Medical Center announced Aaron Horne, Jr., MD has joined Palestine Medical Group and will be offering cardiology services to patients throughout Palestine, Anderson County and the surrounding area.
Horne is a board-certified cardiologist performing both interventional and vascular procedures.
“Dr. Horne has years of experience as an interventional cardiologist, and he is an excellent addition to our hospital team,” said Roy Finch, CEO of Palestine Regional Medical Center. “Dr. Horne’s expertise will be important as Palestine Regional Medical Center strives to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs and make our community healthier.”
Horne joins the clinic, Palestine Cardiology Associates, from The Cardiac & Vascular Interventional Group in Dallas. Before the CVI Group, Horne worked with Stamford Heath Integrated Practices in Stamford, CT as an interventional cardiologist.
Horne received his Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Chicago. Both his internship and residency in internal medicine were completed at Columbia University in New York City. Horne, then completed fellowships in cardiology, interventional cardiology and structural heart disease at Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, Horne has earned two masters degrees. Horne earned a Masters of Health Science from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Health Economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Horne is seeing patients at his offices at Palestine Cardiology Associates. For a referral or to schedule an appointment, please call 903-731-0509.
