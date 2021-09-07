Palestine Regional Medical Center announced Rachel Merrifield, MD has joined its staff and will be offering pediatric services to patients throughout Palestine, Anderson County, and the surrounding area. Merrifield is the fourth new physician this year to join Palestine Regional.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Merrifield to Palestine Regional Medical Center,” said Roy Finch, CEO of Palestine Regional Medical Center. “Pediatric care is a growing need in our community and Dr. Merrifield will be an important addition to further our mission to make our communities healthier.”
Rachel Merrifield was born in Fort Worth, Texas and then moved to China where she lived until she graduated from high school. She attended Wheaton College in Illinois and graduated with a degree in biology.
Merrifield returned to Texas and obtained her medical degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. During medical school she trained at Dallas Children’s Hospital and worked with premature infants in the Parkland Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her pediatric residency was completed at the John A Burns School of Medicine in Oahu, Hawaii.
Merrifield loves children of all ages and enjoys building relationships and supporting kids and families as they establish their healthcare goals and needs. She is excited to be a part of Palestine Regional Medical Center and is proud to work with such a fantastic team of practitioners.
Merrifield is seeing patients at her office at Palestine Pediatrics located at 4002 South Loop 256, Suite M in Palestine. To schedule an appointment, please call 903-731-5030.
