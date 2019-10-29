Samantha Parker, Southern Charm’s pie lady, teaches cake decorating classes at Old Magnolia Mercantile & Sandwich Shop.
“It’s like the paint and sip classes for cake decorating,” Parker said, “Everyone gets a three-layer cake, or cupcakes, to decorate and take home. In the adult class we serve wine for everyone over 21 and cokes, water or tea for everyone else.“
“November class, we are bringing in a margarita machine and serving margaritas. There’s unlimited cocoa and coffee, along with cokes, water and tea at the cupcake class.”
Parker wanted to create an activity for friends and families.
“I was working at a daycare, and we took a field trip to my bakery inside Old Magnolia,” she said. “While we were there, I started thinking I could teach classes for the public.”
After talking to Rick Farris, the owner of Old Magnolia, the two came up with a plan that was mutually beneficial. Parker decided to start two sets of do-it-yourself classes, one for adults and one for kids.
Once a month, Parker sponsors “Cakes & Corks” for adults and “Cupcakes & Cocoa” for kids.
She gives step-by-step instructions on how to decorate the cakes and cupcakes with icing.
Just in time for the Thanksgiving, Parker will put on a Thanksgiving-inspired cake class for Cakes & Corkes, The Margarita Edition at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.
She will host a Thanksgiving themed Cupcakes & Cocoa session at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Parker, 31, has been in business for just over a year, making pies, cakes, and other delicious desserts at her Southern Charm bakery inside Old Magnolia Mercantile.
She married her high school sweetheart, Jeramie Parker, last July. She has a son Henry, 2, and a step-daughter, Kaylee, 8.
Parker sells her pies by the slice and also makes tiny and mini-pies for the masses at Southern Charm, inside Old Magnolia.
Her long list of pies includes apple, Banana Pudding Pie, Buttermilk, Chocolate meringue, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Coconut Cream, Lemon Meringue, Peach, Peanut Butter, Pecan and Pumpkin.
She also makes cakes and cookies, but choses to draw the line at sugar cookies with designs. “They're not my forte,” Parker said. She also welcomes custom orders.
She is currently taking pre-orders for the holidays.
You must prepay to reserve your spot.
Tickets may be purchased on Facebook at southerncharmbakery or at Old Magnolia, 120 West Oak St. in Palestine.
Check out Southern Charm and Parker on Facebook @southerncharmbakery or call her at 315-405-5690.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.