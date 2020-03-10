There will be a community-wide Dia del Nino, the Day of the Children, in Palestine this year.
Last year Gustavo Otero, owner of Chilangos Neveria y Paleteria, a Mexican ice cream and snack shop, put on a Dia del Nino in his parking lot.
This year, he wanted to make it bigger and better. So Otero and his shop teamed up with Palestine UNIDOS to sponsor a Dia del Niño event at Reagan Park, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, April 30. It will include games, candy, ice cream, giveaways, pinatas, prizes, music, live entertainment, and face-painting.
Vendor spaces and ways to sponsor the event are available. Donations of food, candy, beverages, toys, and money are welcome.
“Just like any community event or festival we need volunteers and sponsors to make this event a success,” said Grizelda Castillo, a member of Palestine UNIDOS.
The Mexican holiday El Dia Del Nino, Day of the Child, celebrates children. Mexico has observed Children’s Day on April 30 since 1925. The holiday stresses loving, accepting, and appreciating children.
America also recognizes this day as El Dia de Los Ninos/El Dia de Los Libros, celebrating both children and literacy.
It is celebrated with activities, special events, and festivals centered on children.
Sign-ups will take place for children and other groups who want to perform that day.
For more information please contact mherbertreyes@palestine-tx.org or call 903-731-8418.
