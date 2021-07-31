The City of Palestine will be hosting town hall meetings to discuss the proposed budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
The town hall meetings, taking place Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, will provide Palestine residents an opportunity to hear what is being proposed in the budget and to meet directly with department heads, the city manager and city council. Residents are strongly encouraged to provide feedback on topics related to the City’s budget.
City of Palestine budget town hall meetings will be at 6. p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 and on Tuesday, Aug. 3
Meetings will take place in the city council chambers at 504 N Queen Street in Palestine.
Additional meetings on the budget will take place during budget work sessions at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.
The meetings will be broadcast via Facebook Live @palestinetx and Zoom. Those who would like to comment, but cannot attend, may join and comment via Zoom only. Questions will not be accepted through Facebook.
The town hall meeting may be attended through Zoom on Aug. 2, by going to https://citypaltx.com/TownHall_80221 and on Aug. 3, by going to https://citypaltx.com/TownHall_80321.
