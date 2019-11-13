More than 75 people stopped by Cream and Coffee to participate in District 5 City Councilwoman Dana Goolsby’s “Cardigans, Coffee & Kindness” event Wednesday.
“The conversations have run the gamut today,” said Goolsby. “We’ve talked about some city issues, we’ve talked about downtown, garbage and World Kindness Day.”
Wednesday was World Kindness Day, and honored Mr. Rogers.
In the spirit of Rogers’ teachings, of goodness, compassion and kindness, people were encouraged to wear cardigans and do at least one act of kindness.
Despite hot button topic discussion from her constituents, Goolsby said that everyone had been exceptionally kind during the meet and greet.
“It was a good opportunity to talk,” said Goolsby. “Human interaction is a big component of what we are missing in today’s world.”
Goolsby provided coffee and donuts for those that stopped by during the event.
She plans to do something bigger next year.
Presbyterian minister, musician, puppeteer, writer and producer, Fred Rogers shared these philosophies through his children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” on the Public Broadcasting Channel.
Students, teachers and staff at Elkhart Independent School District also got into the spirit, wearing cardigans to school. As did many members of our community, including Father Justin Briggle, Rector of St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church, Rotarian and retired teacher Jon Lamb, Real Estate Agent Jodi Harding and City Manager Leslie Cloer.
World Kindness Day, internationally observed on Nov. 13, is a day to overlook boundaries of race and religion, to highlight good deeds in the community, and to focus on the positive power and common thread of kindness.
While Goolsby and the Herald-Press challenged our community to do at least one act of kindness on Wednesday, the real test that will bring permanent change is to continue being kind each and every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.