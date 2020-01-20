Marching bands, fire engines, and residents of various races and colors took to the street in front of the Anderson County Courthouse Monday to celebrate the life and message of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Only a few dozen people lined the entire parade route. Despite sparse attendance for the event, participants enthusiastically waved to onlookers, while displaying photos of King and signs with messages of peace and unity.
Palestine Police Department Youth Corps members carried a banner with “we have a dream for a community united,” emblazoned above King's image.
PPD Detective Joseph Tinsley, mentor for the youth corps, told the Herald-Press Monday today's youth are more sensitive to diversity than ever, partly because of King's work.
“Kids today are far more culturally diverse than my generation, and we thought we were ahead of the game,” Tinsley, 53, said. “They seem to know the inherent value of experiencing different cultures.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.