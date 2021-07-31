After a year of progress in the city, Palestine Economic Development Director Lisa Denton is leaving Palestine.
Denton has been named the new Economic Development Director for Kilgore.
“I am honored to have played a small part in the growth of Palestine,” Denton said. “I have been presented with an opportunity to return home, to the community where my economic development career began, which allows us to be near family. I am fortunate to have worked alongside many great city employees, and for great board and council members. The future is bright for Palestine, and I look forward to return visits to preserve newly formed friendships.”
Despite a pandemic, Denton, has accomplished a great deal of good for the city in her time at the helm of PEDC, focusing on expanding affordable housing, retail business and recreational and entertainment options.
“Lisa has been an asset to the city of Palestine; she exceeded our expectations and kept raising the bar,” said Teressa Herrera, city manager. “We are saddened to see her go, but we wish Lisa well in her new career endeavors.”
During her 14 months with the city, Denton has work on multiple projects, including:
• the Wildwood Development LLC construction of the State of Texas Department of Health & Human Services and Child Protective Services;
• Fikes Wholesale on new CEFCO Travel Center at Tile Factory Road and West Oak St., to include a Huddle House Restaurant;
• Chick-Fil-A;
• Tahwahkaro Distilling Company;
• the Palestine Mall sale to Palestine Mall Redevelopment, LLC;
• the SCC Palestine Partners construction of Starbucks, Panda Express and Tidal Wave Car Wash;
• the Overlook Lifestyle Apartment Homes under construction for 152 new apartment units in phase I, with an additional 40 units planned in phase II;
• and the Reserve at Palestine Senior Living, approved by Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs and in the process of architectural plan completion for 91 unit apartments for submission to development services.
Denton also negotiated the three year lease extension for ResultsCX, formerly The Results Company, worked with multiple developers on property identification for submittal response to RFP issued for new VA clinic and helped bring broadband services to Palestine.
During this time PEDC’s programs and procedures were improved and an action plan to guide the organization through the next few years was established, which also had participation from council.
“PEDC has had 14 months under Lisa Denton’s leadership and we are all better for it,” said Mayor Dana Goolsby. “She has had an incredible impact on the organization and will be greatly missed in Palestine. Kilgore made a great decision and Lisa gets to be closer to her family. I am grateful for her time here and happy for her.”
Denton’s last day with the city is Friday, Aug. 6.
In leu of Denton leaving, Greg Laudadio has been named Interim PEDC Director. Laudadio previously served the PEDC as assistant director for five years, from 2013 through 2018 before taking on the role of city planner during a period of heightened commercial and residential development in Palestine.
“I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity,” Laudadio said. “Working in the capacity of city planner for over the last three years has really opened my eyes to the challenges and opportunities our town faces as we continue to grow. The PEDC board and outgoing director, Lisa Denton, have certainly raised the bar for economic development in our community. Lisa has been a great partner and now I look forward to building on what she started.”
City administrators have faith in Laudadio’s background and his ability to move the city forward.
“Greg Laudadio is a tenured employee with an economic development background, and we needed to fill the position immediately amid many projects,” Herrera said. “Also, Greg has gained additional knowledge while working in the development services for the past two years. The focus is to strengthen the organizational structure, keep the right people on the bus in the right seat. Our objective is to continue the culture of trust and transparency in the city.”
