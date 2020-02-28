Enjoy an enchanting afternoon of classical music in a beautiful setting Sunday.
Violinist Linda Rosenthal and pianist Maxim Pakhomov will be in concert at Brushy Creek United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.
This one-hour event, is an intimate concert, in which artists will share comprehensive commentaries on each musical piece and its composer.
This concert, made possible through the Piatigorsky Foundation, is a legacy of the late-Lois LaRoe, who championed classical music as an integral part of everyday life.
LaRoe helped bring the Piatigorsky Foundation's classical music free concerts to the Palestine and Brushy Creek area. LaRoe passed away in May 2017. Her daughter, Clara Edwards has continued to host the Piatigorsky concerts for the community and in her mother’s memory.
The Piatigorsky Foundation, a non-profit organization, aims to make live classical music part of the fabric of everyday life for communities nationwide.
The foundation was established in 1990 by Evan Drachman, grandson of the great Russian cellist Gregor Piatigorsky (1903-1976). An artist of the people, he performed not only in the world’s great concert halls but also in cities, towns, and villages throughout the country.
The foundation carries on his belief that “music makes life better. Music is neither a luxury nor a frill — it is a necessity! It is rich. It is imaginative. And it is for everyone.”
The concert is free and open to the public. Following the concert, people may stay to meet the artist.
Brushy Creek United Methodist Church is at 7847 East FM 837, Brushy Creek, Texas.
For more information, contact Clara Edwards, 903-549-2796.
