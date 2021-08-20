Palestine Police arrested two individuals for narcotics charges during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Officer Miguel Varnado stopped a gray Dodge Durango at the Motel 6 in the 1100 block of East Palestine Avenue. The vehicle was found to match the description of a suspect vehicle in a hit and run that occurred earlier in the night.
Varnado made contact with the driver and passenger of the vehicle, who were identified as Demarcus Weaver, 39, of Elkhart and Chelsea Jones, 34, of Elkhart. During the stop, Jones was found to have been the one driving the vehicle during the hit and run. While speaking to the subjects, Varnado observed apparent narcotics lying on the center console of the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 59 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 41 grams of suspected cocaine, 38 grams of suspected ecstasy and a small amount of marijuana. Officers also located a shotgun and a rifle in the vehicle. Corporal Nathan Perkins and Officer Tim Green also assisted in the investigation.
Weaver and Jones were both transported to the Anderson County Jail where they were booked on the following charges: two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, 4 grams to 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 or 2A, 4 grams to 200 grams; unlawful carrying of a weapon; possession of marijuana under 2 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The Officers involved did an outstanding job in recognizing this vehicle and being thorough in the investigation,” Mark Harcrow, Palestine Police chief said. “The work of these officers led to weapons and a substantial amount of drugs being removed from our streets.”
Additional charges are pending.
