The Palestine Police Department is investigating a three-car accident.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just before 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 the police department received a 911 call regarding a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of N. Loop 256 and E. Murchison.
Harcrow said the initial investigation indicates that a black Ford Ranger traveling North on the loop entered into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford Expedition head on, causing the Ranger to flip.
The Ford Ranger was then struck by another SUV. The occupants of both SUVs were transported with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford Ranger was care-flighted to a Tyler hospital in critical condition. The names are being withheld at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
