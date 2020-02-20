A local woman reunited with her family Tuesday, thanks to the Palestine Police Department and a 'Silver Alert' system.
The public notification system helped find Caroline Gunter, 82, who was reported missing by family members at about 8 p.m. Silver Alert helps locate missing persons – especially senior citizens – with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or other mental disabilities.
After submitting the Silver Alert to the Department of Public Safety, PPD notified law enforcement agencies nearby and across the state. Local police also posted her disappearance on social media, and asked residents to keep an eye out.
Palestine Police interim Chief Mark Harcrow said reports of Gunter started to come in immediately. Most of the sightings, however, were several hours old.
Shortly after midnight, a worker at Sanderson Farms Chicken Plant told police Gunter's vehicle, a white and gold 2005 Buick Rendezvous, was in the parking lot. Police said Gunter didn't know how she got there.
Officers called EMS, who examined Gunter and took her to Palestine Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
The Silver Alert system worked, Harcrow said, because the community got involved.
“We are very thankful to our community for sharing information that resulted in a happy ending,” he said. “I also want to commend the officers and dispatchers in their diligence in the search, and for publishing the alerts.”
