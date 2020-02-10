An 87-year-old Oklahoma man is back home with his family, thanks to two observant Palestine Police officers.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, PPD Cpl. Steffen Wilson, and Officer Steven St. Cyr made contact with Wesley Davidson in the 3600 block of West Oak.
Officers noted Davidson seemed confused. When told he was in Palestine, Texas, he said he didn't know how he got here.
After identifying Davidson, officers learned he had been reported Friday as missing from Sequoyah County, Oklahoma.
Davidson was checked by medical staff and made comfortable while waiting for family members. He was given breakfast, coffee, and watched the morning news while he waited.
His car, which he drove to Palestine, was impounded, until family members could pick it up.
“We are so thankful Mr. Davidson is okay,” Police Chief Mark Harcrow told the Herald-Press Monday. “I'm very proud of our officers for making sure he was taken care of.”
Davidson was reunited with his family Saturday afternoon.
