Palestine Regional Medical Center is auctioning beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths for a good cause. Each department will chose a theme and decorate a wreath or a tabletop-size tree.
“We wanted to do something fun for the holidays that could greatly benefit members of our community,” said Carey Trahan, PRMC's axiliary programs coordinator. “This year’s proceeds will be kept in house to benefit our employees in times of need.”
Last year’s themes included Snoopy, the Cowboys and Aggies football teams, and a tree decorated to look like a penguin.
The trees will be on display by 2 p.m. on Dec. 2.
Community members are invited to stop by and bid on the trees by silent auction. This year’s bidding is scheduled for Dec. 3.
The bidding will continue until 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 when the auction winners will be announced.
Proceeds will be shared by the PRMC Benevolence Fund and the PRMC Employee/Family Angel Tree.
