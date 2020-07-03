Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is hosting a 4th of July Call to Prayer at noon Saturday on the steps of the Anderson County Courthouse.
“As it is said in 2 Chronicles 7:14, ‘If my people , who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and see my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land,’” said Lumpkins. “We seek a healing for our nation. We want to come together and pray for each other and love one another as God commanded us.”
According to Pastor Michael Lumpkins, this is a bi-annual event for their church congregation, done on New Year’s Day and the 4th of July, to meet on the steps of the courthouse to pray for our state, our nation, for lost to be saved and our churches.
“We will be asking God to give our public officials wisdom to make good decisions, to seek out godly counsel, to expose ungodly influences, to call for godly men and women to run for public office,” said Lumpkins. “
Those in attendance will also sing Amazing Grace and say the pledges to the US and Christian flags, as well as the pledge to the Bible. There will also be a reading of scriptures related to the prayers.
This event is open to anyone, Lumpkins said.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is at 130 ACR 425 in Palestine. For more information, call 903-723-8330, or log onto the church’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/broyleschapel/
