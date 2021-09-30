The Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 2130 Country Road, opens Friday, Oct. 1 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 31.
Throughout the month of October, the community is invited to visit Grace United, purchase a pumpkin, take family photos and enjoy one of many special pumpkin-centered weekend events. This year’s pumpkin patch events include painting, pictures with your dog and silent discos.
The patch will open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Saturday.
Pumpkins will range from $1 to $40. There will also be gourds.
Grace Church also offers field trip opportunities for local classrooms.
For more information, contact Sister Brandy Dudley at 903-948-7432 or visit palestinegrace.com/pumpkin.
Among this year’s pumpkin-themed activities are:
Oct. 8 – Painting & Sip at the Patch - 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bring your own beverage and paint a beautiful Pumpkin & Sunflower canvas. Kids can join in the fun with the children’s department at the same time with their very own canvas! The cost is $25 per adult and $5 per child. Must pre-register at https://checkout.square.site/.../RYOHIPQPRSOLEENVZJGVQD4P.
Oct. 9 – Food Truck Festival - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All your favorite local food truck finds in the same place. Join Grace United Methodist Church for its second annual Food Truck Festival and enjoy all of the local food flair that Palestine has to offer. Food trucks will include Warthog Creole Kitchen, Jon’s Shaved Ice and Boudreaux’s Rollin’.
Oct. 15 – Masquerade Ball -7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Wear your fancy gown or costume and join Grace Church for an evening of dancing and fun. This event is being catered by Pint and Barrel Drafthouse. There is a $10 cover charge per person or $15 for couples.
Oct. 16 – Puppies and Pumpkins - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Our annual adoption event for BARC Humane Society includes lots of fun and games for the whole family. Bring your precious dog to enjoy games, photographers, treats and other pet-themed entertainment that afternoon.
Oct. 22 – Silent Disco - 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
This event will be hosted by Lakeview Methodist Conference Center and is designed especially for our local teenagers. Come to a dance where everybody is wearing headphones. Don’t like the music? Switch between your favorite DJs and dance the night away!
Oct. 29 – Movie Night in the Pumpkin Patch - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Lakeview Methodist Conference Center and Grace Church present “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on the big screen in the pumpkin patch. Stay for a double feature. Watch with your family as we await a visit from the Great Pumpkin. Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket.
Oct. 30 – Touch a Truck - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Turn on the sirens, spray the fire hoses and take pictures with your favorite bulldozers. There will be an array of fun trucks for kids to play with and discover. Face painting, cotton candy, bounce houses and more.
Oct. 31 – Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The grand finale will take place on Oct. 31, when Grace United Methodist Church hosts their fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trunk or treat, carnival games, inflatables, face painting and lots of candy.
