When Palestine resident David Flores killed the sixth rat on his property this month, he knew something was wrong. Having only seeing one other rat in the past several years, Flores said the recent change in city trash pickup is to blame for the surge in the rodent population.
“Rats go where the food is,” Flores told the Herald-Press Wednesday. “due to the new trash policy, there are more rats in the community; they're everywhere.”
Last month, the city decreased trash pickups form twice a week to once, and reduced the allowable amount for pickup from twenty garbage bags to whatever could fit inside a 96-gallon can.
In many cases, this results in residents stacking up trash that will not fit in a single load. If they miss their pick up date, the problem just compounds itself, because there isn't a second day in the week to catch up.
Kevin Redus, owner/operator of East Texas home Inspection and Pest Control told the Herald-Press Wednesday business has picked up a lot since the city halved its trash pick up.
“There's been an increase in all rodent activity,” Redus said. “I've seen squirrels, rats, mice, opossums, armadillos – you name it. The city needs to address this, or people are going to get sick.”
James Chasten, owner/operator of Chasten Exterminating Company, said although his business hasn't seen an increase in activity, the city could be looking at infestations of rats, roaches, and other rodents and vermin if they do not act.
“They're filthy animals,” Chasten told the Herald-Press. “Having two cans might help keep their numbers down; garbage wouldn't be left in the house, or stacked outside or in the garage.”
Redus, a Palestine native agreed a second can would help – but doesn't think residents who were previously receiving 40-bag, twice-a-week service should have to pay extra just to keep the rats at bay.
“I don't feel it's my responsibility, when I was already receiving the service,” he said.
Multiple attempts to contact City Manager Leslie Cloer, and the city Health Services office were not returned.
District 6 council member Ann Connor told the Herald-Press Waste Connections didn't give them the option of keeping with the schedule they had. The council was forced to make a choice between a rise in cost, or a decrease of service.
“I haven't had any rodent complaints from my district yet,” she said. “I will, however, be reaching out to the residents of District 6 and asking them about this.”
Chris Bankhead, spokesman for Waste Connections, the city's waste collection contractor, said this is all news to him.
“I've been in the business for 22 years, and I've never heard of this,” Bankhead told the Herald-Press. “We've reduced service in many communities, and I've never heard this complaint; I haven't even heard it from anyone in Palestine until now.”
District 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan said he can see how this is becoming a problem.
“People of my district are already complaining that trash cans on their streets are over-filled,” he said. “If the lids don't shut, then that's just food for rats and other animals.”
Jordan, who opposed the trash collection change, said his household regularly fills their 96-gallon can by Monday, even though his scheduled pick up is Friday.
“We have to find something to do with our trash for five days,” he said.
Besides deadly diseases associated with rats, such as hantavirus, and the plague, rodents can inflict massive property damage, if left unchecked.
“These rats can destroy the interior of a house in one day,” Flores said. “They tore up my carpet, urinated, defecated, and left odors in the house.”
If this situation with the rats continues or progresses, Jordan feels the council will have not choice but to take action.
