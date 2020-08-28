A historic red brick home built in Palestine in 1881 serves as campaign headquarters for Dr. Carolyn Salter, who is running to represent Texas’ Fifth Congressional District, a physician, former mayor and small town advocate
The Salter campaign headquarters, located in a Queen Anne-style home at 519 S. Royall St., also houses headquarter offices of the Anderson County Democratic Party.
Staffed by volunteers, the Democratic headquarters is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Citizens can pickup candidate yard signs, including those for Salter and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, for a $10 donation.
Volunteer deputy voter registrars will also be available onsite to register voters in Anderson County.
Visitors are asked to call ahead, 262-622-2201, to make an appointment as part of precautions being taken due to the pandemic.
Salter was elected mayor of Palestine in 2005. An active community member for many years, she is now running to represent Texas's Fifth Congressional District, an area that includes a northeast portion of the City of Dallas, Dallas County, including Mesquite, plus a number of smaller counties south and east of Dallas including Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Van Zandt and Kaufman counties.
As part of her campaign platform, Salter said she believes all East Texans deserve access to affordable, quality, compassionate and accountable health care, and she advocates for access to high-speed internet and cell service for rural areas.
