Anderson County Relay for Life wants the community to join them as they refocus, regroup, and rejuvenate efforts to support locals with cancer and the American Cancer Society.
Last year, Anderson County Relay for Life forwent the walking event, opting instead for a Life Survivor Gala with the theme “Relay thru the Decades,” a dinner and dancing event at Bella Sera Ranch in Palestine.
This year, the committee decided to get things started with a community “Meet & Greet” at 6 p.m. on Monday April 6 at the Hampton Inn. It's for anyone interested in getting involved with, or more informed about, Anderson County Relay for Life.
“We are trying to get people interested in supporting and participating in Relay for Life,” said Stephen Holt, director of Anderson County Relay for Life and a pancreatic cancer survivor. “It is our sincere desire that you, along with your family and friends, join us to rejuvenate our program.”
Relay for Life is a community-based fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life offers something for everyone touched by cancer. It is also a chance for communities to recognize and celebrate those who have overcome cancer, or are undergoing treatment, as well as their caregivers. It provides an opportunity to celebrate the memory of loved ones lost to cancer.
Working together, committee members, team members, and volunteers raise money for the American Cancer Society for cancer research, patient services, advocacy, and eduction for early detection.
Anderson County committee members are changing their approach, he said. Instead of sponsoring one big event, they will put on multiple events throughout the year.
In August, they will organize their annual survivor dinner; they hope to put on the walking event in September. They also plan a gospel singing fundraiser at First Baptist Church in Neches, featuring local praise teams. Future plans include a mystery dinner.
“Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way,” Holt said, whether through a friend, co-worker, or loved one. This meet-and-greet is about reaching out to the community, gauging local interest, and generating fresh ideas about fundraisers, events, and ways to do things in a new and fun way. Every is welcome.”
For more information, contact Stephen Holt at 270-705-7422, or by email at swholt59@gmail.com.
