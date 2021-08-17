Former Palestine Mayor and KYYK/KNET radio personality, Bob D. Herrington, 64, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15 in Tyler.
Herrington, a native of Palestine, graduated from Palestine High School in 1975.
Herrington attended the University of Texas where he was a kicker in 1976. He also kicked for Sam Houston State where he graduated with a bachelor's in radio and film.
After college, he made a career for himself in the family insurance business.
Herrington was extremely active in his community.
He was the voice of the Palestine High School Wildcats football team for many years.
He loaned his construction skills to the Palestine Community Theater as a set builder and served on its board from 1986 to 1992.
He was on the Palestine Planning and Zoning Commission from 1997 to 2009 and served as the chairman for 10 years. He was mayor of Palestine from 2009 to 2013 and 2015 to 2017.
“Bob served three terms as mayor, fought for transparency and was always interested in the community,” said Teresa Herrera, city manager of Palestine. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this time of grief.”
Herrington began his radio show, “Mayor in the Morning,” during his first term as mayor of Palestine. He was later joined by his wife, Darla, and the show’s name evolved to Bob and Darla in the Mornings. Herrington enjoyed a decade with the station, sharing his personal views on politics, the community and life in Palestine.
“On behalf of KYYK/KNET, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bob Herrington,” said Melissa Ward, general manager. “Bob was a huge part of our radio family for many years. While he hasn’t been on the air in over a year, he was still a part of our work family. He will be missed by many and will always be thought of when passing by the KNET studio.”
He was a father of two daughters, Lucinda Wheeler and Betsy Carmer and a grandfather of three grandchildren, Ethan Wheeler, Kylee Wheeler and Chloe Carmer.
“He was a good man and truly tried to do what was right by all,” said Jacob Wheeler, Herrington’s former son-in-law. “He loved me and accepted me as a young 17-year-old kid and treated me like a son. He loved his grandchildren and sometimes Lucinda and I felt like he was just another one of our kids when he would come over. He was truly a child at heart. He had a way of making sure everyone he encountered left feeling good.”
In the last year, Herrington and his wife, Darla, left Palestine to live in Neches.
Graveside services for Herrington will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Roselawn Park Cemetery under the direction of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home. View online at www.herringtonfuneral.com.
