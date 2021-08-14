The late Dr. Alan D. Smith was the medical director for Palestine Regional Medical Center EMS for many years.
Smith, 73, passed away July 20. A memorial was held in his honor at Herrington Land of Memory on July 24.
“Not only was he my doctor, he was my friend,” said Councilmember Justin Florence, a former paramedic who teaches the dual credit EMT Basic Program at Palestine High School. “He was a great mentor/teacher and I would not be where I am today without his leadership and guidance.”
David Giles, a flight paramedic with PHI Air Medical also remembers Smith fondly.
“He was my original medical director for EMS,” Giles said. “He started as a paramedic and worked through medical school. He continued to work to keep his skills sharp. He treated us all like family and kings.”
“He was a kind and very compassionate man that care about his patients dearly,” said Tanya Fox, an RN/Paramedic. “He loved to teach anyone willing to learn.”
Smith was born the third of four sons to Paul and Fern Smith in a small town near Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Raised on the family farm, he cut and bailed hay, tended cows and cleared fields.
His parents had encouraged their boys to get a good education, telling them unless you want to be a farmer get a good education.
As the end of high school neared, Alan applied to and was accepted at Henderson State College in nearby Arkadelphia. He double majored in math and physics. He worked weekends and summers at different jobs to pay his tuition. Since school was only 30 miles from home he drove back and forth every day to save money.
After graduation, he applied for a job as a high school teacher in the Fort Worth mid-cities area. He taught basic math, algebra and physics, and continued to love to teach throughout his life.
After eight years of teaching he began to feel something was missing in his life. He felt he needed to do more to help people. Since his college curriculum focused on math, he lacked sciences to do what he decided he wanted.
Smith returned to the college classroom, where he took chemistry, anatomy and physiology. He applied to Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth, which would later become North Texas State University Health Science Center.
It was there he met his future wife. He and Karen married in the summer of 1979.
He continued working at different jobs to supplement their income.
After graduation and the internship, he did family practice for two years in South Dallas to pay back a public health scholarship.
Following this, he began working in various emergency rooms in the area, a field he really loved. After a time, he received a call from a former classmate who was part of an ER group in Palestine, wanting to know if he’d be interested. With a new hospital being built, help was needed to cover both ERs. The group consisted mostly of former classmates including Dr. Wayne Brown, Dr. Lee Allen and Dr. Ed Early.
Palestine became his home.
Around 1991, Dr. Jack Thompson approached him about joining his practice as he was thinking of retiring and needed someone to take over. After asking multiple times, Smith said he would and joined the practice in May 1992. He continued practicing until February of 2018.
Smith loved this area as it reminded of him of his boyhood home. He loved working on and racing his Porsche, riding backroads on the motorcycle, and in quiet times, reading.
Most of all, he loved his work and the people he took care of.
