The city of Palestine is far richer for having been the home of Richard Abraham Farris, Sr.
Farris loved his hometown of Palestine and made it his life's work to develop and grow the family real estate business in order to leave a legacy to his loved ones and remain a historic downtown Palestine influencer.
Farris, 82, passed away on Monday, July 11, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler after a short battle with cancer. Services were held Saturday, July 16, at St. Philips Episcopal Church and burial followed in the Syrian Cemetery.
Farris was born September 10, 1939 in Palestine to Louis and Victoria “Gani” Farris.
This history of Farris’ family is very much interwoven into that of downtown Palestine. His eyes would light up when he talked about his childhood and his family’s legacy that he honored until his last breath.
A childhood of afternoons watching Roy Rogers westerns at the movies, playing along the sidewalks of his family’s businesses and shared stories of a booming Palestine economy with dapper dressed men and women downtown. At one time, his family was part of the large community of Lebanese immigrant families who made their home in Palestine, all connected by bloodlines and culture.
Farris graduated Palestine High School in 1958 where he was a guard/linebacker all four years. He was named All American in 1958. He was also named as Class Favorite. He received the Palestine Herald Press Athletic Award in 1957-1958.
He was recruited by Bear Bryant and attended Texas A&M for one year before going on to Tyler Junior College. At Tyler Junior College he was Jr. All American, MVP 1960-61 and Guard/Linebacker for the1960 National Championship Team. Later he was inducted into the Circle of Honor.
At University of North Texas he was named All American in his junior year.
He was also the 100th overall draft pick of 1962 in the NFL draft to the Los Angeles Rams. He played in many games, including the 18th Annual Los Angeles Times Charity Football Game Rams vs. Cowboys in the Coliseum in Aug. 1963 and was featured in many sporting magazines like Sports Illustrated and Texas Football.
He was also picked in the 1962 AFL draft by the San Diego Chargers, but did not accept.
The doors were open for Richard to have a pro-football career, with offers form several pro teams including the New York Giants and the Cowboys, but knowing how much his father Louis wanted him to go into the family business, Richard turned his back on a football career and joined the family business with his brother, Louis, Jr.
Starting out working as a stock boy and working his way to the storeroom floor, Farris recalled with fondness the days he worked with his father.
“My dad was so good at dressing Palestine,” he said. “He knew what his customers liked and he knew all of their sizes. When he ordered new stock, he already had somebody in mind for those outfits. He knew what would sell here and what would not. He was the ultimate businessman.”
When his father, Louis, Sr. died in 1966, Farris continued to run the exclusive ladies’ apparel shop. Farris recalled, “I was very nervous when I first took over the store. My father was so good at dressing people and finding just the right things to buy for the store. I had some very big shoes to fill.”
For years he thoroughly enjoyed his job of dressing the women of Palestine, until a terrible storm ruined the store’s roof and destroyed much of the inventory. That’s when the family shifted gears and began acquiring property in the downtown area.
When Farris was in his 30s, he met his wife, Beverley. The couple was blessed with a son, Richard “Rick” Farris, Jr. in 1976. While Richard Sr. worked in real estate, Beverley worked as a teacher at Palestine High School where she taught U.S. and World History for 20 years. She also was the Kik-Kats Drill Team Sponsor for many years and a counselor.
Rick grew up working side-by-side with his dad. They were partners in their family business up until Farris’ death.
Farris was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Louis A. Farris.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years; brothers, Robert Farris and Michael Farris; daughter Melanie J. Jeffery and husband Will; son Richard A. Farris, Jr. and wife Tara; and grandchildren Asa Davidson, Olivia Bernardon, Brayden Sanchez, Micah Farris and Aliyah Farris.
Farris was President of the Shriners Club for many years, Kiwanis Club member, a 32nd degree mason with Waco consistory and served 38 years as a reserve sheriff's deputy.
“Richard Farris was a dear, dear friend and a good man,” said former Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor. “We reserved together when I first started working for the ACSO in 1992, that’s how I met him. He worked with me all the way through my career until he just couldn’t do it anymore. We enjoyed his company and he did a good job for the county. He was a lot of fun, a real joy and we always felt safe with him. He was an awesome man and he will be greatly missed.”
