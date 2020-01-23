A Palestine resident and her service dog were killed Thursday when the minivan they were in struck the back of a tractor-trailer.
The resident's identity has not been disclosed, pending notification of next of kin.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a female resident driving a white minivan struck the back of a tractor-trailer, which was stopped at a light at the corner of North Loop 256 and MLK Boulevard.
The driver of the minivan, along with her service dog were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
Palestine Police interim Chief Mark Harcrow urged drivers in the area to be careful, as the PPD will have lane closures in the area for several hours.
The crash is under investigation.
