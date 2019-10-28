Palestine Rotary celebrated World Polio Day and World Rotary Day Thursday by opening an exhibit at the Museum for East Texas Culture, the A. Hugh Summers Rotary Heritage Room. The room is named after Hugh Summers, a 45-year Palestine Rotary member and a significant donor to Rotary projects.
Polio eradication is the exhibit’s current centerpiece, and one of the club’s ongoing service projects. Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a contagious viral illness that can cause nerve injury, paralysis, or even death.
When Rotary International began fighting polio three decades ago, almost 1,000 children per day contracted the disease worldwide. Since 1998, Rotarians have donated almost $2 billion to eradicate the disease through education, vaccines, prevention, and advocacy.
The new exhibit, an initiative of past Rotary President Mike Davis, was curated by former Rotary Secretary Carol Herrington. It has been an ongoing project since 2017, costing roughly $10,000. Summers has donated $45,000 to combat the disease.
The exhibit is in a former classroom of the building that once housed Palestine High School (1916-1936), and later became the Reagan School, named after John H. Reagan. It served as a junior high and elementary school until 1976. The school reopened as a museum in 1982.
Some Palestine Rotary presidents, including Cindy Piersol and Leon Willhite, have traveled to India, where the disease was recently eradicated.
“We need to keep pushing (to end polio),” Willhite said. “If we don’t knock it out in these two countries (Afghanistan and Pakistan), we’re just an airplane ride away from polio coming back.”
Betsy Robinson, governor of Rotary District 5910, attended the dedication. Polio will be eradicated from Africa by early 2020, she said. “Our district was the second largest contributor to funds eradicate polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan—where there is the most resistance to vaccination.”
A 1940s iron lung, owned by Summers, is currently on display in the exhibit. Iron lungs, also known as pulmonators, enabled breathing to continue, as they provided negative pressure ventilation to sustain breathing in persons afflicted with polio in the first part of the 20th century.
