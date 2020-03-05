Signups are open for the first 5K Run/Walk sponsored by East Texas Steps for Pets in Montalba on Saturday, April 11. Valerie Martin founded the non-profit organization to honor her mother, Kathy Brooks, who died last year.
Brooks loved animals; the race will benefit two East Texas pet shelters: BARC, the Anderson County Animal Shelter, and County Roads Rescue Shelter in Jacksonville. The 5K will start and finish at the community center.
Brooks died suddenly, after helping care for her great-grandchildren in England. She flew back on Feb. 13 of last year and died at Baylor Scott and White, Grapevine, the next day, Valentine’s Day.
After her mother died, Martin wanted to honor her memory and raise money for those without a voice. “Let’s be their heroes,” Martin said.
For this 5K race, East Texas Steps for Pets is partnering with iTri365, to map out the race course.
Cost of entering the 5K Run/Walk is $35 pre-race, and $40 on race day. Entry for kids 12 and under is $20 pre-race and $25 on race day. Racers will receive a T-shirt, a commemorative collar charm for your pet and a swag bag.
Packet Pickup will take place the day before the race, on Friday April 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montalba Community Center. Race Day Packet Pickup and Registration will run from 7 a.m. to 8:15 am. The 5K will start at 8:30 a.m..
The event's theme is super heroes. Participants are invited to wear capes or their favorite super hero T-shirts.
There will also be free superhero masks for the kids, on a first come first serve basis.
Super Hero Sponsorships are still available, including "Shelter Pets Protection League," "Top dog Hero," "The Cats Meowmen," "Birds of a Feather Society" and "Shelter Pets Sidekick."
Racers with dogs may bring them to the race – provided they are well-behaved and leashed. Additional commemorative collar charms will be available for purchase amongst other vendors.
Sponsors for the event include GBS, Biomerics, USI, OneDigital, WorkCo, Humpin H Ranch, G2 Breeding and Hunting, Carolyn's Helping Hands, PetSense, Athens 24 Hour Family Fitness, El Torro, 24 Hour Fitness and Chewy.com.
A raffle will be held after the event for the participant. You must be present to win.
For more information, or to register, log onto:www.active.com/palestine-tx/running/distance-running-races/east-texas-steps-for-pets-5k-2020.
To be a sponsor, contact Martin: at valerie.01.martin@gmail.com.
